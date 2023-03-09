scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Cama and Albless Hospital to have its own IVF, breast cancer clinics

"After getting approval from the Collector's office to make space for the IVF clinic, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan laid the foundation stone on Wednesday," said superintendent Dr Tushar Palve.

Last October, Mumbai city's guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar had given a grant of Rs 4.5 crore for the IVF centre, which will also have a minor operation theatre and a sperm bank. The centre is expected to start from September. Similarly, the newly-renovated PICU and paediatric ward in the hospital was inaugurated on Wednesday. The grant was provided by the National Health Mission for the renovation of this ward, where a total of eight intensive pediatric beds, 20 general beds and two special beds have been set up.Last October, Mumbai city's guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar had given a grant of Rs 4.5 crore for the IVF centre, which will also have a minor operation theatre and a sperm bank. The centre is expected to start from September. Similarly, the newly-renovated PICU and paediatric ward in the hospital was inaugurated on Wednesday.
Listen to this article
Cama and Albless Hospital to have its own IVF, breast cancer clinics
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai laid the foundation stone for a 2,000-square feet IVF clinic, a first-of-its-kind fertility centre to be opened in a government-run hospital in Maharashtra. Along with that, the hospital also announced that it will start a breast cancer clinic at its OPD from Thursday.

“After getting approval from the Collector’s office to make space for the IVF clinic, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan laid the foundation stone on Wednesday,” said superintendent Dr Tushar Palve. “This facility is a boon for common patients, as it costs at least Rs 6-7 lakh in a private hospital to undergo IVF treatment, but in this hospital, all the treatment will be done under the government scheme”.

Also Read
Aaditya Thackeray writes to aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reque...
Mumbai man dies after water balloon hurled during Holi celebration hits h...
SBI employee wins trust of Mumbai customer, siphons off over Rs 7 lakh fr...
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...

Last October, Mumbai city’s guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar had given a grant of Rs 4.5 crore for the IVF centre, which will also have a minor operation theatre and a sperm bank. The centre is expected to start from September. Similarly, the newly-renovated PICU and paediatric ward in the hospital was inaugurated on Wednesday. The grant was provided by the National Health Mission for the renovation of this ward, where a total of eight intensive pediatric beds, 20 general beds and two special beds have been set up.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 02:08 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra Economic Survey: Increase in road accidents, almost 15,000 deaths

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close