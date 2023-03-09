Cama and Albless Hospital to have its own IVF, breast cancer clinics

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai laid the foundation stone for a 2,000-square feet IVF clinic, a first-of-its-kind fertility centre to be opened in a government-run hospital in Maharashtra. Along with that, the hospital also announced that it will start a breast cancer clinic at its OPD from Thursday.

“After getting approval from the Collector’s office to make space for the IVF clinic, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan laid the foundation stone on Wednesday,” said superintendent Dr Tushar Palve. “This facility is a boon for common patients, as it costs at least Rs 6-7 lakh in a private hospital to undergo IVF treatment, but in this hospital, all the treatment will be done under the government scheme”.

Last October, Mumbai city’s guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar had given a grant of Rs 4.5 crore for the IVF centre, which will also have a minor operation theatre and a sperm bank. The centre is expected to start from September. Similarly, the newly-renovated PICU and paediatric ward in the hospital was inaugurated on Wednesday. The grant was provided by the National Health Mission for the renovation of this ward, where a total of eight intensive pediatric beds, 20 general beds and two special beds have been set up.