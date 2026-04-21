‘Calvin Harris played to 30,000 people a night before in Mumbai. So why was Circoloco shut down?’ ask organisers

The cancellation of Circoloco’s India debut hours before it was to begin has left organisers staring at losses of upwards of Rs 10 crore with industry insiders warning the damage extends far beyond one night, with international music properties likely to think twice before committing to India.

The Ibiza-born electronic music institution was supposed to make its India debut on Sunday, April 19, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Full production was in place. Over 4,000 tickets had been sold. People had flown in from the UK, Costa Rica, Dubai and Sri Lanka, as well as from cities across India. It had been over a year in the making. Late on Saturday night, it was called off.

A letter shared on Instagram by Circoloco’s official account confirmed the police’s position: permission had been denied citing a “likelihood of large-scale uncontrolled crowd causing chaos and disturbance, which may lead to law and order problems.”

The event, organised by Sound Simplify and Xora World in association with District, had been actively promoted for five to six months. Organisers say they spent all of Saturday trying to find a way through.

The Ibiza-born electronic music institution was supposed to make its India debut on Sunday, April 19, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Representative photo/District) The Ibiza-born electronic music institution was supposed to make its India debut on Sunday, April 19, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Representative photo/District)

“We were first told we needed an NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from traffic police and we arranged that,” said Mohit Agarwal, founder of Good Leaf Hospitality and Sound Simplify. “Because Calvin Harris received permission without alcohol at his show on Saturday evening, we told them we would also do it without alcohol. This is a closed-door venue, not an open one, and we assured them it would not be a problem.” The offer was declined.

“We tried until midnight on Saturday. Only when official written communication arrived did we cancel and begin informing attendees,” he added.

On Saturday night, just 13 kilometres away, Calvin Harris performed at Infinity Bay in Sewri, an event that went ahead, reportedly without an alcohol licence. One organiser, speaking on condition of anonymity, said his primary concern was what he described as unfair treatment. “How can an event go ahead a day earlier in the same city with three times the number of people?” he said, referring to the Calvin Harris concert. “There were 20,000-30,000 attendees there. We were expecting around 8,000. Why were we singled out? Law and order should be consistent across the city.”

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The Ibiza-born electronic music institution was supposed to make its India debut on Sunday, April 19, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Image source: Ticket Fairy) The Ibiza-born electronic music institution was supposed to make its India debut on Sunday, April 19, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Image source: Ticket Fairy)

Both events, he pointed out, featured international DJs, English music and a similar audience demographic. “They were allowed to proceed without alcohol. We were willing to do the same, but we weren’t permitted. Why two different rules?” he asked.

“It is an open fact that because of the NESCO situation, there is currently a hold on certain kinds of large-scale gatherings in Bombay,” said Agarwal, adding, “We fully respect the government and the protocols.”

The financial damage was significant. “Organisers can lose 40 to 60 per cent of their budget. By the time a show is called off, refunds to customers have to be issued immediately, but payments to vendors, venues and international IP owners have already been made, often in full or in part. In many cases, there’s no liquidity left,” said Ali Safdar Zaidi, Director and COO, Event Network, adding that the losses can run upwards of Rs 5-7 crore, and at such short notice, it’s almost impossible to find another date. “Sponsors also expect their money back, if not 100 per cent, then at least 60 per cent so organisers often have to pay out of pocket.”

Michael Bibi posted this story on Instagram Michael Bibi posted this story on Instagram

When asked for an estimate of his own losses, Agarwal declined to share specific figures, citing ongoing consultations with his accounts and legal teams. “I can’t really share numbers, but I can explain the structure,” he said. “Usually, everything is paid 100 per cent in advance including production, venue, global IPs, artists, flights. These are standard practices for international festivals.” On insurance, he said coverage exists but it remains unclear whether claims will be honoured, or to what extent.

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The reputational consequences worry the industry more. “This will make international IPs think much harder before agreeing to come to India,” Agarwal said. “India’s reputation for last-minute cancellations is already known globally. This will add to that. We are hoping to recover and rebuild trust with Circoloco, with other international partners, and with our audience.”

Such last-minute cancellations will make international IPs, experiences and music festivals far more apprehensive about entering India, said Parampreet Singh Dhanoa, event producer and health and safety expert, who has been in the event industry for 25 years. “Many may choose to put plans on hold. We could see a ripple effect over the next two years, people may start considering alternative geographies like Thailand,” he said.

It is important to note that the events industry took a significant hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. After years of rebuilding, industry insiders say there was renewed momentum with major international artists finally performing in India and larger events being planned. Such last-minute cancellations, they worry, could set that progress back, making trust harder to rebuild.

Agarwal’s frustration, he said, is with the absence of a support system. “Entertainment should not be treated differently from other sectors. You don’t shut roads because of a crash,” he said. “We fully respect the government and the protocols, but for an IP of this scale, at a venue like Jio World Garden, which is one of the most secure venues in the country, there should have been a protocol that allowed us to proceed with enhanced security.”

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“What this industry needs is a formal alliance with the government, a system where permissions are secured months in advance, venues and security are provided, and organisers are not left exposed to last-minute decisions that cause enormous financial and reputational damage.”

Dhanoa added that the solution lies in building proactive safety infrastructure. “Rather than reactive cancellations, we need a proactive safety infrastructure. We must move toward a medical-first harm reduction model. This means having certified medical teams and psychological support on-site who are trained to identify and treat health crises in real-time. Safety isn’t just about policing; it’s about creating a controlled environment where professional oversight prevents a health issue from becoming a tragedy,” he said.

Delhi-based part-time DJ Rishabh Tomar, 29, had been holding his early bird ticket since October 2025. He landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with at least 15 others from Delhi. The trip cost him around Rs 50,000. “It is disappointing, but who to blame?” he said on Monday afternoon, speaking from Mumbai airport on his way back to Delhi. “If it had to be cancelled, it should at least happen a week in advance so people can save some cost.”

Tomar also recalled meeting a couple from the UK who had flown in specifically for the event, having attended Circoloco editions around the world. “Imagine the expense and the disappointment,” he said.

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Mumbai-based content creator Harsh Bhaskar, 23, had been particularly excited. “Circoloco is an Ibiza IP, and it was coming to India for the first time, it felt like a big moment for the music scene. It signals that a global property of that scale is coming here,” he said. “It was really special, and I couldn’t see it.”

The cancellation also had a personal dimension for one of the artists. “Michael Bibi has just come through cancer,” said Agarwal. “For him to travel to India was very special.” Bibi posted on his Instagram story: “Very sorry guys. The Indian authorities have decided the show cannot go ahead nor can any of us artists that have all travelled specifically for this event perform. This is completely out of our control and I love you guys but not getting arrested for doing even a small pop up. Hopefully we get a chance to dance again sometime soon (sic).”

Beyond attendees, the impact extended across the ecosystem, from production crews and vendors to hospitality staff who had already been mobilised. Xora World’s statement on Instagram captured the broader sentiment: “This isn’t just a loss for the organisers. It’s a setback for the wider ecosystem, and for everyone who believes in the growth of electronic music culture in India.”

Circoloco is not a name that travels easily. “There were many who wanted to bring them to India,” said Arjun Nair of Sound Simplify. He added that years of hosting electronic music events had helped build the credibility needed to secure a property of this scale. “That’s also why Circoloco agreed when we approached them,” he said. Agarwal described the situation as “purely mental harassment” — months of planning, significant financial exposure, and a show that never happened.