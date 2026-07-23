Calls, home visits, live-location requests: How Mumbai Police kept youngsters from joining CJP protests

Protesters booked earlier this week say officers warned them against joining Wednesday's demonstrations and even asked them to share live locations, a pattern several described as intimidating

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Pallavi Smart
4 min readMumbaiJul 23, 2026 07:03 AM IST
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Calls asking protestors to stay home, officers showing up at their houses, requests to share live location: police used all three to keep those already booked in FIRs linked to the Cockroach Janta Party protests from returning to the streets, according to accounts from multiple protestors and police officials.

One protester posted screenshots on social media of a WhatsApp conversation in which a senior inspector from Versova police station asked her to stay home and “send her live location and keep it on” to prove she had. Contacted about the exchange, the inspector, Deepshika Vare, declined to comment. Another officer at the station said an FIR had been registered against the protester, and that she had not been detained.

Others said police visited their homes directly. “While they did not visit my residence, many protesters were youngsters who had not told their families about it. By sending policemen to their houses, it was also a way of informing their families and discouraging them from joining the protest,” one protestor said.

Mumbai Police kept youngsters from joining CJP protests, Mumbai Police CJP protests, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairs Protestors participate in a demonstration at Shivaji park in support of the CJP-led protest in Delhi against paper leak in NEET examination, in Mumbai on 22 July 2026.
Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee

A 20-year-old protestor said he got a call from Shivaji Park police station telling him to stay home because officers would be visiting as part of their investigation. “It was clear that it was their ploy to ensure that we do not leave our houses and join other protests,” he said.

Several young protestors said the calls and warnings kept them from joining Wednesday’s demonstrations. Most had already been served notices over the Monday and Tuesday protests, said a member of Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS), a collective of student organisations helping organise the protests. “While some received calls on Wednesday morning warning them against joining any further protests, saying they were already named in an FIR, others had police officials visit their homes with the same warning,” the member said.

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Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee

An engineering student who protested at Dadar said a friend who had been served a notice after Monday’s protest stayed away from Wednesday’s demonstration after a police call. “Today’s protest was important because there will be no gatherings from tomorrow. We had planned to participate together, but my friend could not come after receiving the call from the police. She was told that since she had already been served a notice, if she was seen at another protest, it could create problems for her,” the student said.

A senior police officer said the goal was to stop youngsters who don’t grasp the consequences of an FIR from damaging their own futures. The officer said police were also looking into WhatsApp groups organising the protests that included Indian students based abroad. “In cases we have found whatsapp numbers that are operating from Indian students abroad. We are looking into identifying them but we are trying to discourage students to protest and get FIRs against them which would hamper their future and processes like passport verification,” the officer said.

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Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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