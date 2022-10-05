scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, issues threats against Ambani family members; police launch probe

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (Image: twitter/@RFhospital)

An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

“The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of Ambani family,” he said.

The person called up the hospital’s landline number at 12.57 pm from an unknown number, the official said.

An FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly calling up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’.

More from Mumbai

Later, some people, including the then-police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 04:18:37 pm
Next Story

KCR forays into national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi — 5 key developments

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement