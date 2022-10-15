Mumbai: Pakistani caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Nariman Point

The Marine Drive police on Saturday launched a probe into a threat call that the State Bank of India headquarters based in Nariman Point received on Wednesday and Thursday.

The alleged Pakistani caller demanded a loan of Rs 10 lakhs and subsequently threatened to kidnap and murder the chairman of the SBI, the police said.

According to the police officials, an FIR was registered after the calls were received on the board line of the corporate office of the bank. A case has been registered under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The caller identified himself as MD Ziya Ul-Ali and insisted that he speaks with the personal assistant of SBI’s chairman.

“Later when the receiver refused to pass on the call, he issued death threats following which an assistant general manager rank personnel came to the police station and lodged a complaint,” a police officer said.