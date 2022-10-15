scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Mumbai: Pakistani caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Nariman Point

The alleged Pakistani caller demanded a loan of Rs 10 lakhs and subsequently threatened to kidnap and murder the chairman of the SBI, the police said.

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. (RepresentationalReuters/File)

The Marine Drive police on Saturday launched a probe into a threat call that the State Bank of India headquarters based in Nariman Point received on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the police officials, an FIR was registered after the calls were received on the board line of the corporate office of the bank. A case has been registered under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The caller identified himself as MD Ziya Ul-Ali and insisted that he speaks with the personal assistant of SBI’s chairman.

More from Mumbai

“Later when the receiver refused to pass on the call, he issued death threats following which an assistant general manager rank personnel came to the police station and lodged a complaint,” a police officer said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:46:52 am
