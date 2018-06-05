Call details records leak case: Nawazuddin’s brother statement recorded

.The investigation revealed that confidential CDRs of over a 100 people were allegedly sold and bought by many people. (Representational Image) .The investigation revealed that confidential CDRs of over a 100 people were allegedly sold and bought by many people. (Representational Image)

The Thane Crime Branch Monday recorded the statement of Shamsuddin Siddiqui, brother of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in connection with the alleged Call Details Records (CDR) racket.

On March 16, the crime branch had arrested Rizwan Siddiqui, Nawazuddin’s lawyer, for allegedly obtaining the CDR of the actor’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

The arrest of the lawyer had come in the wake of arrests of 11 others, including several private detectives who allegedly procured CDRs illegally in exchange for money.

Crime branch unit 1 senior inspector Nitin Thakre said, “We had not recorded the statement of Shamsuddin as yet in connection with the case. Hence, he was called in to record his statement Monday.” While Shamsuddin came to the crime branch office in the morning, the police were recording his statement till at least 8 pm.

An officer linked to the case said that they were checking if Shamshuddin had played any role in procuring any CDR’s from lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

In January 2018, Thane police trapped four detectives for illegally obtaining CDRs. The investigation revealed that confidential CDRs of over a 100 people were allegedly sold and bought by many people.

