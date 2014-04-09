Call centre staffer held for ‘molesting’ grandson of yesteryear actor

The Bandra police on Tuesday arrested a call center employee for allegedly attempting to molest the eight-year-old grandson of a yesteryear Bollywood actor four months ago. The police said Inayat Ali Shamat Ali Sajan (32), whose face had been captured on CCTV camera near the victim’s residence, was arrested after a resident of Perry Cross Road in Bandra identified him as his neighbour.

The police said on December 18 last year, the victim, who studies at a school in Bandra (west) was on his way home, when Sajan started following him. When the victim reached the building where he stays with his parents, Sajan allegedly grabbed his hand and walked into the building compound with him. The watchman at the building tried to stop Sajan, but he told the him that he was the victim’s tuition teacher, the police said.

“The boy has said in his statement that the man entered the lift with him, and started molesting him. Sajan intended to take him to the terrace of the building, but the victim pressed the button for the fourth floor, where he stays. When the lift doors opened, the victim’s mother was waiting at the door to receive him. Sajan saw her and fled the scene before she could raise an alarm,” said Police Inspector Rajendra Kane, Bandra police station.

The victim then narrated the incident to his family, who approached the police. A complaint was registered and the police then scanned the CCTV footage of the building, on which Sajan was captured while entering the building. The police then released a photograph of Sajan.

On Tuesday, some police officers while making inquiries in the vicinity of the victim’s school, met a man who recognised Sajan.

