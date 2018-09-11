Call centre racket busted in Andheri, two arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which had recently busted a bogus call centre racket in Andheri — where fraudsters were duping US nationals — is in the process of approaching the US embassy seeking its assistance in getting the statements of the victims recorded.

“To prove the cheating case, we need statements from people who have lost money. It is going to be a challenging task as the victims are all based in the US. We are hoping to take the help of the US embassy to track down some of these complainants,” said police.

On Friday, a crime branch team had raided the call centre operating from the second floor of a building in Andheri. The police had found 39 people who were making calls to US citizens. According to police, the callers would claim that the computer used by the US national was infected with a virus and they would be able to clean the system after being given remote access. The callers would also charge the victims money for “disinfecting” the computer. The police suspect that the accused were carrying out the fraud since the last seven months and made nearly a lakh every month.

While one of the accused, David Alfonso, was arrested on Friday, police are on the lookout for his girlfriend and business partner Aarti Saxena, who is absconding. Another accused, Sandeep Yadav, has been arrested. “We are on the trail of three others,” an officer said.

