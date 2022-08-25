CAG to investigate corruption in BMC, Fadnavis tells House

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a probe by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into the alleged corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He was speaking in the Assembly while replying to a debate on issues pertaining to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The discussion began on Tuesday with BJP legislators making a slew of allegations of corruption in the BMC and they were supported by some Congress legislators as well.

Fadnavis said the issue of BMC officers floating companies in their relatives’ names and bagging tenders during Covid times would be probed by an officer of the state urban development department and a report would be given in a timely manner. Fadnavis said, “Prima facie, I think there are irregularities in this.” Pointing out that out of Mumbai’s 1,900 kms of road, 1,200 kms are still made of asphalt, Fadnavis said all the roads will be concretised in the next two years.

He said the BMC commissioner has been asked to ensure all potholes are filled and similar directions have been given to the officers of MMRDA and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Replying to the debate, he said there will be in situ rehabilitation of some slums around the airport.

He said tenders will be issued in September for Dharavi redevelopment.

Fadnavis said that irregularities in Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) – an urban renewal project in Bhendi Bazar of south Mumbai – will be probed. Claiming that the previous MVA government changed the SBUT plan, Fadnavis said, “I have asked the municipal commissioner to probe corruption and irregularities in the project.”