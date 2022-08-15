scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

CAG report snubbed MSRDC over trauma care centre location

The centre, aimed to provide medical aid to the injured within the golden hour, was inaugurated by then minister for MSRDC and present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in September 2019. It is located on the Pune side of the road.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 2:00:15 am
The Indian Express has accessed a CAG inspection report on MSRDC for the year 2018-19 which had raised questions over a trauma care centre's location at Pune side of the road.

Amid questions raised over the alleged lack of medical aid provided to Shiv Sangram chief and former MLC Vinayak Mete after his accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, which resulted in his death on Sunday, The Indian Express has accessed a Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) inspection report on Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the year 2018-19 which had raised questions over a trauma care centre’s location at Pune side of the road and had even recommended an investigation into the deal to construct it on private land.

The centre, aimed to provide medical aid to the injured within the golden hour, was inaugurated by then minister for MSRDC and present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in September 2019. It is located on the Pune side of the road.

“The trauma care centre was constructed without any involvement of experts in the field and therefore, it is not matching with the requirements of a Level-IV trauma care centre,” the report said. The MSRDC had entered into an agreement in 2012 with Woodstock Helicopter Pvt Ltd for leasing the land at Ozarde village, Maval taluk, Pune, for providing the trauma care centre along the expressway, the report has noted.

The salient features of the agreement were, the Woodstock would construct Level IV trauma care centre with heliport/helipad in the 5. 5 acre of land in their possession as per the plan and specifications approved by MSRDC in lieu of allowing access from expressway the 9.5 acre land to be acquired and commercially developed by Wood stock. Also, Woodstock would provide ambulance parking bay and free use of helipad for landing and taking off to MSRDC/GoM and accident victims and Woodstock would complete and hand over the project to MSRDC within a period of 24 months from the date of obtaining permissions and Woodstock would apply for permissions within three months from the date of letter of acceptance.

The report pointed out that MSRDC issued work order on February 2019 for modification of the building at a cost of Rs 81.21 lakh though Woodstock was liable for construction of the building/facilities which meets the requirement of a Level IV trauma care centre. “The actual beneficiary of the deal is Woodstock, in which they ensured right of way to and permission for commercial exploitation of their huge land parcel acquired/to be acquired with restriction of access to all other land owners in the vicinity, which would not have been possible but for this agreement,” the note said. The report also pointed out that the MSRDC has sufficient land bank along the expressway, which could have been developed for a trauma centre of the required level.

“The company may initiate a probe into the deal and find out the reasons for entering into such a non-transparent agreement without due diligence/vetting and responsibility may be fixed for negligence, if any,” it said.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:00:15 am

