CAG report slams Maharashtra govt over six irrigation projects

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s performance audit of six delayed surface irrigation projects in Maharashtra shows that the irrigation potential created by them was unsatisfactory and the agricultural production did not increase as planned.

The six medium irrigation projects – Andhali in Satara district, Pimpalgaon (Dhale) in Solapur, Purna in Amaravati, Sondyatola in Bhandara as well as Haranghat and Wagholibuti in Chandrapur – were studied by the CAG. Each of these projects have been delayed by over to 15 to 25 years for reasons such as delay in land acquisition, unavailability of funds, change in scope of project and design and incomplete work of pipeline distribution network.

The report observed that multiple revisions in administrative approvals prolonged the construction phase and there was also a significant increase in the cost of the project.

The Andhali project was given administrative approval (AA) in April 1977. Its original estimated cost (OEC) was Rs 1.15 crore, which rose to Rs 17.97 crore. Pimpalgaon (Dhale) received AA in June 1994; its OEC of Rs 10.01 crore rose to Rs 95.39 crore. Purna received AA in July 1994; its OEC of Rs 36.45 crore went up to Rs 259.34 crore. Haranghat was given AA in February 1996; its OEC of Rs 12.19 crore rose to Rs 49.21 crore. Sondyatola and Wagholibuti were given AAs in May 1995 and November 1993, respectively. The OECs of Rs 13.33 crore and Rs 9.50 crore went up to Rs 124.93 crore and Rs 53.22 crore, respectively.

The report pointed out that the target irrigation potential could not be achieved in any of the six projects. “The utilisation of the irrigation potential actually created was also unsatisfactory. As a result, agriculture production did not increase as planned in the detailed project reports,” it said. The report has also said that no prior clearance from the Central Water Commission was acquired for the six projects. It added that though the AAs were issued before 2003, it was mandatory for all these projects to obtain clearance from the CWC.