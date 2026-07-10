CAG slams Maharashtra’s Jal Jeevan Mission: Report points at faulty planning, financial management

Contradicting Maharashtra’s claim of over 85 per cent achievement under Jal Jeevan Mission, the audit said the figure included tap connections from private sources as well. (File Photo)

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found serious shortcomings in Maharashtra’s implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), pointing to deficiencies in planning, execution, financial management and maintenance while questioning the state’s claim of having achieved over 85 per cent household tap water coverage.

The Performance Audit on the Jal Jeevan Mission for the period ended March 2024 observed systemic deficiencies in planning and implementation of the scheme at the village, district and state levels.

Contradicting Maharashtra’s claim of over 85 per cent achievement under JJM, the audit said the figure included tap connections from private sources as well.

“The JJM is implemented in 34 districts of the State by taking up water supply schemes to provide water through Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC). In Maharashtra there were 138.54 lakh households at the start (August 2019) of the JJM, of which 48.44 lakh households were having tap connections. The achievement of providing FHTC by March 2024 was 85.15 per cent which included households having tap connection (27.74 lakh) from private/own source which remained to be covered under JJM. Thus, considering the tap connections under JJM, the achievement was 101.31 lakh i.e. 69 per cent by December 2024,” the audit pointed out.