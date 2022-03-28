CAG audit: Only 54 pc trees transplanted by BMC in ’18-20 survived

Only 54 per cent of the trees transplanted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have survived, shows an audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Maharashtra. The audit found that Mumbai’s survival rate of transplanted trees was well below the national average of 80 per cent.

The CAG report pointed out that the low survival rate of the trees was due to lack of proper protection and maintenance, and lack of required infrastructure with contractors appointed for transplant work (relocating the trees affected by infrastructure projects to other locations). The BMC’s Tree Authority approves various proposals for tree cutting and transplant.

According to the data analysed by CAG over two years (2018 to 2020), a total 3,735 trees were transplanted in all seven zones by Gardens Department’s contractors, but only 2,004 trees survived. As per the data, although the overall average survival rate was 54 per cent, the highest survival rate of 72 per cent trees was in zone IV (Andheri, Malad, Vile Parle) while lowest 41 per cent was in zone III (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz).

The audit report was submitted before the BMC’s Garden Department in June 2021, seeking answers on queries raised by the CAG.

Auditors also questioned the BMC-appointed contractor’s methodology, seeking answers on whether the scientific methodology was adopted while transplantation. “It was noticed that none of the contractors had required infrastructure to transplant the trees. Details (zone-wise/ward-wise) of methodology and equipment used to transplant the above-mentioned trees was called for,” reads the audit note.

CAG suggested that the BMC should have tree spade machines to improve chance of survival of transplanted trees.

“A tree spade is a specialised machine that mechanizes the transplanting of large plants. Larger trees may require digging, wrapping or boxing of the root ball and then transporting by truck. Some trees may be moved by using cranes, ”the report said.

The auditor also said the death of a tree comprises two types of loss to the environment; first the carbon absorption level will be reduced and second, the oxygen emission (into the atmosphere) will also be reduced.

In a reply to CAG, the officials from Gardens Department said that they direct agencies to do proper transplanting of the trees while giving permissions. “Transplantations have been done by contractors with machines such as JCB, cranes and trucks. While issuing permission for such transplants, directions are given for proper transplantation and the contractors are asked to submit photos and CDs after transplantation work,” stated the BMC reply.

The civic body has also promised that in the future, they will direct agencies to appoint skilled horticulturists for proper transplantation and care of trees.

The BMC has also imposed a penalty of Rs 5.1 lakh on contractors for not doing proper transplantation.