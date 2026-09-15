Cafe Mondegar, Maharashtra Biryani Center lose licences after FDA crackdown

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six food establishments, four in Mumbai and two in the Pune division, following inspections that found food safety violations and other deficiencies.
Among them is Café Mondegar, the iconic Colaba establishment that dates back to 1932 and is known for its Mario Miranda murals and old-world café characters.
An FDA inspection on September 12 found serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene at the establishment. The agency said hot food was not being maintained above 60°C and cold storage was not being maintained below 5°C. Improper thawing of food and failure to rapidly cool cooked food were also found.
The FDA also found damaged and damp flooring, inadequate drainage near the food preparation area that could create a risk of cross-contamination, and equipment that was not being properly cleaned and sanitised.
The licence of Maharashtra Biryani Center, Kandivali East, was suspended after an inspection on September 11 found violations under Schedule 4.
The FDA also suspended the licence of Tribhuvan Dairy Farm, Ghatkopar West after inspection found violations under Schedule 4 that lays down requirements for hygiene and sanitary practices that food businesses must follow during food handling, preparation, storage and processing.
The licence of Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd, Ghatkopar East, was similarly suspended.
In the Pune division, the FDA suspended licence of Hotel Malhar Wada, Kolhapur, after it found serious non-compliances. The licence of Puramchand and Sons, Market Yard, Pune, was also suspended after serious non-compliances were found and an expired food product was also detected during the inspection.
The action is part of the FDA’s ongoing food safety enforcement drive during the festive season. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against those violating food safety rules and those selling or storing expired or adulterated food.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.
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