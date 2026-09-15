Cafe Mondegar, Maharashtra Biryani Center lose licences after FDA crackdown

Café Mondegar, the iconic Colaba establishment that dates back to 1932, is known for its Mario Miranda murals and old-world café characters. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six food establishments, four in Mumbai and two in the Pune division, following inspections that found food safety violations and other deficiencies.

Among them is Café Mondegar, the iconic Colaba establishment that dates back to 1932 and is known for its Mario Miranda murals and old-world café characters.

An FDA inspection on September 12 found serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene at the establishment. The agency said hot food was not being maintained above 60°C and cold storage was not being maintained below 5°C. Improper thawing of food and failure to rapidly cool cooked food were also found.