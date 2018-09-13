Cadaver organ transplant failure: Recipient’s kidney shrunk, suffered massive bleeding before death, says autopsy

In Hinduja hospital, a 31-year-old recipient, who got the second kidney from the same donor, died hours after the transplant procedure on September 5. In Hinduja hospital, a 31-year-old recipient, who got the second kidney from the same donor, died hours after the transplant procedure on September 5.

The primary autopsy findings in the death of the 31-year-old kidney recipient, who died last week following a failed kidney transplant at the PD Hinduja Hospital, showed that his existing kidneys had shrunk and he suffered a retroperitoneal bleed before he passed away on September 7.

The final cause of death will, however, be confirmed once a histopathology report is submitted. “We will have to wait for histopathology report to assess what happened,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary of Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee’s (ZTCC), which coordinates cadaver organ transplants.

The Bhuleshwar resident underwent a post-mortem at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. “He had low blood pressure and low platelet count,” the patient’s brother said. In a rare instance, all organs donated following the brain-stem death of a 59-year-old patient in Hinduja Hospital suffered complications in transplantation.

The second kidney, transplanted to a 60-year-old woman patient at Jaslok Hospital, had to be removed after her body rejected the organ. The donor’s liver, transplanted in a 73-year-old woman at Global Hospital, also suffered rejection. The 73-year-old underwent a second liver transplant on September 7. Experts said such failure of multiple organ transplantations from one donor are very rare.

The deceased 31-year-old, in this case, was on dialysis support for the last 14 years. “We did not allow him to work fearing his health would worsen. Both his kidneys had failed. He was unmarried,” his younger brother said.

The family registered with the ZTCC waitlist for kidney transplants a year ago and were treated under the indigent category at Hinduja Hospital.

Last week, the hospital called the 31-year-old after the family of the 59-year-old gave consent to donate both kidneys and liver following brain-stem death.

The transplant was conducted on September 5. “We initially thought the transplant was successful until he started suffering internal bleeding,” said the brother, the sole breadwinner in the family. Their father is a retired shopkeeper.

On September 6, the brother said, doctors removed the transplanted kidney. “They said there are some complications, the transplant had failed.” His blood pressure and platelet count also dipped. “After surgery, he regained consciousness briefly. He was crying in pain,” the brother said.

The 31-year-old passed away around 6 am on September 7. Doctors at Sion Hospital said samples of the patient’s brain, spleen, liver, kidney and lung have been sent for histopathology studies.

The autopsy findings showed there was retroperitoneal bleed in the abdomen and both kidneys of the deceased were in a shrunken condition. The donated kidney had been removed, the autopsy findings stated.

The Indian Express spoke with transplant surgeons in Jaslok, Global and Hinduja hospital where the organ transplantation were conducted last week. Doctors said all necessary tests as per Transplantation of Organ and Tissue Act were conducted and reports were normal.

So far this year, 38 cadaver donations have taken place. On Monday, following death of a 48-year-old man, his heart, lungs, both kidney and liver were donated in Apollo hospital, Vashi.

