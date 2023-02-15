Cabinet reviews development plans of projects in Pune, Wardha districts

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to float tenders for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi and Vadhu Budruk projects. (File)

The state Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed the development plans of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi Sthal at Tulapur and Khandoba temple at Jejuri in Pune district, Vadhu Budruk in Pune and Sevagram in Wardha district while approving Rs 756 crore for the three projects.

While Rs 397 crore was approved for the development for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi, Rs 127 crore was approved for Khandoba temple and Rs 162 crore for Sevagram in Wardha. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to float tenders for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi and Vadhu Budruk projects. In a tweet, Fadnavis said the work on the same will start before May 14.