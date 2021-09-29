scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Cabinet ratifies 3-member ward system despite Cong opposition

Sources said that while confirming the minutes of the last Cabinet meeting, there was a discussion on Tuesday on whether to have a two-member ward system.

Written by Vishwas Waghmode | Mumbai |
September 29, 2021 3:05:20 am
However, it was decided to stick with last week’s decision of having a three-member ward system for the municipal corporations, sources added. (File)

Despite the Congress’ insistence on having a two-member ward system, the state Cabinet on Tuesday ratified its decision of having a three-member ward system for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Last week, after the Cabinet decided to reintroduce a three-member ward system for all municipal corporations barring Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, the state Congress had passed an unanimous resolution to limit the multi-member electoral panel to two instead of three.

Sources said that while confirming the minutes of the last Cabinet meeting, there was a discussion on Tuesday on whether to have a two-member ward system. A senior Congress minister spoke in its favour. However, it was decided to stick with last week’s decision of having a three-member ward system for the municipal corporations, sources added.

Sources further said that Congress and NCP were in favour of having a two-member ward system but the Shiv Sena reportedly backed the three-member ward system, claiming that it would be politically beneficial for all Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. One of the views opposing the three-member ward-system was that it may benefit Opposition BJP in the state.

Click here for more

Sources in the government said that the decision is likely to benefit all three ruling parties – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – in the upcoming municipal corporations polls. In all, more than 10 municipal corporations will go to polls early next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement