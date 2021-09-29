Cabinet ratifies 3-member ward system despite Cong opposition

Despite the Congress’ insistence on having a two-member ward system, the state Cabinet on Tuesday ratified its decision of having a three-member ward system for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Last week, after the Cabinet decided to reintroduce a three-member ward system for all municipal corporations barring Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, the state Congress had passed an unanimous resolution to limit the multi-member electoral panel to two instead of three.

Sources said that while confirming the minutes of the last Cabinet meeting, there was a discussion on Tuesday on whether to have a two-member ward system. A senior Congress minister spoke in its favour. However, it was decided to stick with last week’s decision of having a three-member ward system for the municipal corporations, sources added.

Sources further said that Congress and NCP were in favour of having a two-member ward system but the Shiv Sena reportedly backed the three-member ward system, claiming that it would be politically beneficial for all Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. One of the views opposing the three-member ward-system was that it may benefit Opposition BJP in the state.

Sources in the government said that the decision is likely to benefit all three ruling parties – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – in the upcoming municipal corporations polls. In all, more than 10 municipal corporations will go to polls early next year.