Cabinet nod for ‘Mumbai 24 hours’

The proposal, ‘Mumbai 24 hours’, was discussed at the fag end of the Cabinet meeting when Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray raised the issue. (File) The proposal, ‘Mumbai 24 hours’, was discussed at the fag end of the Cabinet meeting when Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray raised the issue. (File)

AFTER MUCH deliberations, the proposal to allow eateries and malls in Mumbai to remain open 24×7 received the state Cabinet’s green light on Wednesday, with the pilot project set to begin from January 27.

The proposal, ‘Mumbai 24 hours’, was discussed at the fag end of the Cabinet meeting when Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray raised the issue. As Aaditya explained the idea behind the proposal, ministers including Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister for Food and Drug Administration Rajendra Shingane, put forward their concerns.

Following the meeting, Aaditya told mediapersons: “Shops and establishments in malls and mill compounds in non-residential areas that have parking space, CCTVs installed, security in place, licences and other facilities can remain open for 24 hours from January 27. This is an enabling provision. It is voluntary for shops and establishments to stay open for either 24 hours or 18 hours, five or six days a week.”

Aaditya, however, said that pubs and bars have been excluded from the ambit of the scheme and have to comply with the existing regulation of shutting down by 1.30 am.

The 24×7 scheme will be implemented in malls and gated compounds like the various mill land-turned commercial hubs that have cropped up in Mumbai. Also, dedicated lanes will be marked at Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point for food trucks, which can remain open through the night. “The scheme will initially be implemented in limited areas. Those who have the infrastructure can keep shops and establishments open for 24 hours,” Deshmukh said.

At the Cabinet meeting, concern was raised over the stress that the scheme would put on the existing government workforce. Minister Rajendra Shingne spoke about 350 vacancies in the food and drug administration department, including that of food inspectors and food safety officers.

The proposal to light up Mumbai’s night-time economy, Aaditya’s pet project, was moved by the Worli MLA in 2013 through the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC. The state government, in 2017, had amended the law to allow shops and establishments to remain open for 24 hours. However, the law was not implemented after the police raised concerns.

Aaditya on Wednesday said the decision would not increase the burden on the police. “A former commissioner told me that the police have to see whether shops are being shut at 1.30 am and cannot give time for other works. With this scheme, they would be able to do other works,” he added.

“Five lakh people are employed in the service sector in Mumbai. Under the ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ scheme, people have to be employed in three shifts to keep their shops and establishments open. So, it will help generate employment. Since taxi and bus services would be required, it would also increase the government’s revenue,” Aaditya said while maintaining that Mumbai is a safe city and women can move freely at any hour.

On BJP criticising the scheme, Aaditya hit back. “The decisions taken by the BJP-led Union government are anti-youth… Demonetisation had led to a rise in unemployment. Everyone knows what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU. We don’t want that to happen here but provide opportunities to generate employment and revenue.”

“They (BJP)\ \look at students and universities as a law and order issue. How can they say that there will be a law and order issue (in Mumbai)? They should first handle JNU and Delhi. Then they should talk about this,” he added.

Asked what action would be taken against those who violate the rules of the scheme, Aaditya said, “There is a provision to ban an establishment for life.”

Welcoming the decision, Dilip Datwani, immediate past president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, said that it will give big boost to business. “This has tremendous potential to transform the tourism landscape of the city. It will add more jobs in the hotel and tourism industry and will have an overall positive impact on the economy.”

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, meanwhile, claimed the scheme was an attempt to regularise the “FSI scam” in Kamala Mill compound. “It is not night life but killing life. It is an attempt to regularise the FSI scam in Kamala mill compound under the garb of tourism.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App