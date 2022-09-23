scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Cabinet expansion likely to be announced soon, say sources

According to sources, while a rejig of the existing distribution of cabinet responsibility is on the cards, Shiv Sena's Shinde camp is likely to demand more portfolios concerned with rural Maharashtra.

The first Cabinet expansion after the swearing-in of Shinde and Fadnavis on June 30 took place on August 9 when 18 cabinet ministers were sworn in. (File)

Despite assurances from both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the second expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is yet to scheduled with sources indicating it might take place after Navratri.

“Both Shinde and Fadnavis will decide on the expansion. A decision will be announced soon,” a BJP minister said, confirming that state leaders are unaware about any plan.

Kiran Pawaskar, spokesperson of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, said the Chief Minister will soon announce the expansion date.

Local body polls will be announced post-monsoon and leaders from areas electorally important to both parties are likely to get preference in the Cabinet expansion. As a result, the Shinde camp, which presently has only Abdul Sattar as agriculture minister and Sandipan Bhumre as horticulture minister, is seeking more departments concerned with rural Maharashtra. The BJP controls the rural development, public works and irrigation departments.

The first Cabinet expansion after the swearing-in of Shinde and Fadnavis on June 30 took place on August 9 when 18 cabinet ministers were sworn in. Shinde and Fadnavis had said the next expansion would be held after the completion of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:02:16 pm
