We did not discuss cabinet expansion with Amit Shah, it will happen at an appropriate time: Fadnavis

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the much-delayed cabinet expansion was not discussed. “Our meeting with Amit Shah was confined to the cooperative sector and sugar industry. We did not discuss cabinet expansion,” Fadnavis said, speaking to the media at Aurangabad.

However, he said, the long-pending cabinet expansion will be carried out. “We want to do cabinet expansion. We will do it at an appropriate time,” he said.

Fadnavis had met Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde and Fadnavis took charge of the coalition government in Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, after the former led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, leading to a split in the party. Fifty MLAs, including 40 Shiv Sena rebels and 10 independents, joined Shinde.

Apart from Shinde and Fadnavis, there are 18 ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet – nine from BJP and nine from the Shinde faction. The permissible limit on the number of ministers is 43, which means there is scope to accommodate 23 new ministers.

In the Shinde camp, the number of aspirants seeking a cabinet berth outnumbers the number of vacancies. At least a couple of Shinde loyalists have warned that they will look for alternatives if they are denied a cabinet berth.

Disappointment is brewing within the BJP too. A senior BJP office bearer said, “Ideally, the cabinet should have two-thirds ministers from BJP and one-third from the Shinde camp. The BJP is the larger party with 106 MLAs; whereas the Shinde faction has just 50.”

To avert defection from the Shinde faction and a political crisis, both CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis have been exercising great caution in undertaking the cabinet expansion even as they maintain that will be held soon.

“Cabinet expansion is on our mind. When you have five to six portfolios, it, at times, becomes difficult to adjust, especially during legislative sessions…there are some issues related to these departments simultaneously being debated in Assembly and council. As minister in charge of the department, you have to be present and respond in Assembly and council,” Fadnavis had said earlier.