Cabinet decisions: Maharashtra government to redevelop illegal structures on private land

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to fund rehabilitation of unauthorised structures on private land outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the Centre’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The move will unlock such land parcels for development. Additionally, under the PMAY, the state government will also reimburse up to Rs 2.5 lakh for every rehabilitation home, benefitting the private partner. While questions are being raised over the move, the government justified it by saying that it will lead to the creation of more houses.

Set a target to ready 19.4 lakh affordable houses for the weaker sections by 2022, Maharashtra has fallen behind the target. As per latest statistics, the government has so far approved projects for construction of 11.40 lakh houses. Of these, construction has begun for about 4 lakh-odd houses. But so far, only 34,000-odd houses have been completed. About 43 per cent of affordable housing projects under PMAY are coming up in MMR alone.

In 2018, the government had decided to regularise encroachment for residential purposes on all types of government land in the state to extend the benefit of the PMAY to the encroachers. However, there was no similar provision for those who had been encroaching on private land for years.

The Cabinet order on Tuesday will now help facilitate regularising residential encroachments on private land.

The said process will be applicable on all private land under the ambit of urban local bodies, barring those within the limits of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Officials said that MMR was kept out of the ambit as slum rehabilitation rules are already in place in these areas.

The new rules have been drafted keeping an eye on the lackadaisical implementation of the PMAY scheme in the state, they claimed.