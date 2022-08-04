scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s MVA allies have also alleged that this will affect the Shiv Sena's chances of winning the coming elections, as the “delimitation was, in the first place, carried out to benefit Shiv Sena's corporators in Mumbai.”

Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 2:06:54 am
bmc election, bmc polls, Eknath shinde, Thackeray, shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai latest news, Maharashtra news, Indian ExpressThis is also likely to further push the civic elections forward, at least by another month. A senior civic official said, “BMC will now carry out the process of ward reservation lottery, and prepare voters’ list. (file)

THE EKNATH Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government’s reversal of the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision on delimitation of wards is seen as yet another setback for the crisis-ridden Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, aimed at hurting its prospects in the upcoming civic elections.

The Cabinet decision has also flushed over two months of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) election preparations down the drain. Following Wednesday’s decision, BMC will now redo the lottery for ward reservations and carry out the process of preparing voters’ lists, this time for the original 227 wards. Over the past two months, it had completed this process for 236 electoral wards.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s MVA allies have also alleged that this will affect the Shiv Sena’s chances of winning the coming elections, as the “delimitation was, in the first place, carried out to benefit Shiv Sena’s corporators in Mumbai.”

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP leader in BMC, said, “The rigging of ward boundaries done by Shiv Sena will be set aside by this decision. The ward boundaries were clearly marked in such a way as to benefit Sena’s own corporators. With that advantage gone in the coming elections, Sena’s chances are clearly affected.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This is also likely to further push the civic elections forward, at least by another month. A senior civic official said, “BMC will now carry out the process of ward reservation lottery, and prepare voters’ list.

However, we will wait for the State Election Commission to announce a time table for the same. There will be no question of chalking out electoral ward boundaries all over again, as we are basically reverting to ward boundaries from 2017 civic polls.”

According to the civic administration, BMC spent about a month drawing up ward boundaries for 236 electoral wards, and another 15 days for preparing voters’ lists as per these wards.

A senior official from the SEC said, “We are waiting for this to become a law in some way, for an ordinance to be passed. Once we receive a copy of the ordinance, we will take a look at what procedure needs to be followed by the local body, and issue a notification to the effect. It is too soon to say if this will delay the elections.”

Shirsat said, “There is enough proof Sena had rigged delimitation. No one was happy with the outcome, not even its own allies in MVA. The Congress repeatedly demanded scrapping of delimitation, and NCP leaders in BMC raised many objections to the ward boundaries. Moreover, as per the census report of 2011 which was finally published in 2014, ward boundaries could have been redrawn in 2017 elections. Sena was in power in the state with BJP during that time, and did not demand for delimitation. Now based on the same census data, why did the Sena feel the need for delimitation?”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Ravi Raja, former leader of the opposition in BMC, said, “Now, at least it will be a fair election. We have further demanded that reservation lottery should happen taking into consideration all wards, without any human intervention, that reservation should take place for a period of 10 years, and not every term. Moreover, the electoral ward reservation should be done separately considering each administrative ward.”

More from Mumbai

Milind Mhaske, from Mumbai-based NGO Praja foundation, said, “Keeping the politics of the issue aside, we cannot keep delaying elections. Mumbai has always presented a benchmark for India’s democratic process, and now it seems we are in a regressive state for not holding elections. They must be conducted on priority.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:06:54 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement