Cabinet clears Rs 3,320-crore NH-160A upgrade in Maharashtra: How this project will divert heavy freight from Nashik city

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Friday approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti-Trimbak (Mokhada)-Jawhar-Manor-Palghar (Nashik to Palghar) stretch of National Highway 160A in Maharashtra’s Nashik at a capital cost of Rs 3,320.38 crore.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the panel cleared the 154.635-km project to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The highway will be developed as a two-lane corridor with paved shoulders, with select urban stretches, particularly between Manor and Palghar, widened to four lanes.

The approval comes amid rising traffic pressure on key arterial roads feeding Nashik’s industrial clusters at Ambad and Satpur. Freight traffic currently enters the city via NH-848 and NH-60, both operating near their Level of Service (LOS) C thresholds.