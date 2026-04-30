Cabinet approves policy on AI, eyes over Rs 10,000 cr investment, 1.5 lakh jobs by 2031

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Maharashtra Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026, aiming to attract over Rs 10,000 crore in investment and generate 1.5 lakh jobs by 2031, as the state seeks to position itself as a national hub for AI development with a focus on responsible and inclusive use.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The policy proposes setting up a Maharashtra AI Mission, five AI innovation cities and six sectoral Centres of Excellence, while also targeting training for two lakh youth and professionals. Officials said the state also aims to emerge as a reference point for the Centre’s India AI Mission.