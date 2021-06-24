Maharashtra: Cabinet approval to redevelopment of Patra Chawl project

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved redevelopment of Goregaon’s Siddharth Nagar, also known as Patra Chawl, providing major relief to 672 residents of Mumbai. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed that redevelopment work be carried out in a time-bound manner.

As per the decision, the MHADA will develop the project and give possession of flats to the 672 residents. It will also immediately complete remaining works in 306 flats in buildings – for which a lottery draw was held – before handing over the flats to the lottery winners.

“The state Cabinet today approved the redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar (Patra chawl), which has been stalled since 2008. As many as 672 residents will get homes in the next two years. I have got this opportunity to serve the poor. To ensure that they go to their homes as soon as possible, I will personally look into the project,” said Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

The redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar, spread over 47 acre, has been mired in controversy since beginning. In 2008, MHADA gave the contract to Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of the HDIL, to rehabilitate the 672 tenants. But soon after the award of the contract, complaints came up against the developer and the project was delayed further.

The Cabinet decision was taken based on recommendations of the government-appointed committee of retired chief secretary Johny Joseph and feedback given by the MHADA on it.