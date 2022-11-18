scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Cabinet allows MSRDC to raise Rs 35,629-cr loan for 3 major projects

As the Virar-Alibaug Multi-purpose corridor and Pune Ring Road will pass through cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune, MSRDC will have to spend a huge amount for land acquisition for these projects, said an official.

Maharashtra cabinet, MSRDC, MSRDC Projects, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe Corporation aims to raise a loan of Rs 35,629 crore for acquisition of lands for these three projects from institutions like Housing Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and others.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday gave approval to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to raise a loan of Rs 35,629 crore to acquire land for three major road infrastructure projects in the state. The MSRDC has planned to construct 5,000-km of highways and expressway network in the future.

The approval to raise loans will help MSRDC complete the land acquisition process of these projects expeditiously. According to officials, the MSRDC has undertaken three major road infrastructure projects in Maharashtra: the Virar-Alibug Multi-purpose Corridor, Pune Ring Road and the Jalna-Nanded Expressway. Work on all these projects are expected to begin in the next few months. Currently, land surveying work of these projects are in the final stage.

As the Virar-Alibaug Multi-purpose corridor and Pune Ring Road will pass through cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune, MSRDC will have to spend a huge amount for land acquisition for these projects, said an official.

The Corporation aims to raise a loan of Rs 35,629 crore for acquisition of lands for these three projects from institutions like Housing Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and others. The proposal seeking permission to raise loan for land acquisition was earlier sent to the state government. Accordingly, the MSRDC has been given approval by the state government to raise a total amount of Rs 35,629 crore as a loan for all these three projects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Of the approved amount, HUDCO was initially given approval to raise Rs 5,640 crore. “The guarantee required for this will be given by the government. For this, budgetary provisions will be made to repay the loan and the interest thereon… the tenure of this loan will be 15 years,” said the official.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet also took a decision to cancel the order of penal action against contractors of Maharashtra Samriddhi Highway for not following due procedure while acquiring a mineral for the construction of the expressway.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:28:39 am
Next Story

Govt nod to extend EWS reservation to SEBC candidates pending appointment

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement