Maharashtra: Cabinet allocates Rs 1,000 cr for welfare schemes for Dhangars

The Cabinet on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,000 crore to enforce welfare schemes for the Dhangar community, along the lines of those availed by Scheduled Tribes.

The decision is aimed at diffusing unrest among Dhangars, who have been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribes category.

At present, the Dhangars get 3.5 per cent quota under the nomadic tribe (Other Backward Class ) category. Dhangars, who constitute 3.5 per cent of the population, have dominant pockets in parts of Western Maharashtra, the north and in Marathwada.

Electorally, their influence spreads across 35-40 Assembly segments.

The decision to include or exclude any community under Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes comes under the Centre’s jurisdiction and requires majority consensus in Parliament. The state government has urged the Centre to look into the Dhangars’ long-pending demand.

“The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government gave its approval to enforce all 13 schemes availed by Scheduled Tribes to the Dhangar community. An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore… also got approval from the finance ministry,” a senior Cabinet minister said.

Welfare schemes for Dhangars will be implemented through the tribal welfare department. Under the schemes, landless Dhangars will be provided financial assistance to purchase farmland. The district administration will help them identify the land.

The “ashram shalas”, residential schools for tribal students, will now be open to Dhangars. Dhangar students will also be eligible for post-matriculation scholarships identical to those offered to tribal students. Students on merit would have access to reputed English-medium schools.

Those without shelter will be provided houses. In the first phase, 10,000 houses will be constructed. Under the Centre’s Stand Up project, eligible people from the Dhangar community will be provided loans to promote entrepreneurship. The government has promised to infuse higher capital for cooperative spinning mills operated by Dhangars.

To ensure sustained livelihoods for shepherds hit by monsoon, the state government has decided to provide them monthly allowances between June and September.

To help students preparing for competitive exams, the administration said it would provide training and teaching facilities. The lessons will be for various sectors, including enrollment for police jobs.

Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti leader Vikas Mahatme said, “The Cabinet decision will help improve the lives of poor and backward Dhangars. The landless and houseless will reap huge benefits. Students will benefit.”

However, Congress-NCP leaders dismiss the Cabinet decision as a ploy to win over Dhangars ahead of elections. NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “Ahead of polls, the government is providing false assurances to the Dhangars.”