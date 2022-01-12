Mumbai: Woman tries to seek cab service refund, loses Rs 98,000

A 39-year-old woman from Thane (west) has been allegedly duped of Rs 98,000 by a cyber fraudster posing as an executive of a cab service company as she sought a refund.

An FIR has been recently registered at the Aarey police station in Goregaon (east). The 39-year-old complainant said that the incident took place last month when she was taking her son for an audition at Film City in Goregaon (east). She booked a rickshaw from the cab service provider and the cost of the ride was shown to her as Rs 500. However, instead of a rickshaw, a taxi car came to her house, she said in the complaint.

She took the taxi and the fare went up to Rs 1,380. She made the payment but decided to take up the issue with the cab service operator. She found a number from the internet and called up thinking it was the cab service operator’s but it turned out to be the fraudster’s.

The fraudster made her install a remote access application on her phone and asked her to scan photographs of her debit card through her e-wallet and obtained the e-wallet pin, as per the complaint.

Using these details, he transferred Rs 98,000 out from her account in multiple transactions. As the woman started getting alerts from the bank by text messages, she realised that she was duped and blocked the bank account before approaching the police.