Cab driver murder: Accused engineering student called lawyer multiple times during trip: Police

The accused’s claim that he stabbed the driver in self-defence after being threatened for money appears inconsistent with the injuries found on the victim’s body.

A 21-year-old engineering student arrested for allegedly murdering a cab driver during a trip on March 5 had made multiple calls to a lawyer during the journey, police said, adding that the self-defence motive claimed by the accused does not appear convincing.

Police suspect the accused, identified as Adarsh Bhalerao, may have formulated the self-defence theory after consulting the lawyer during the drive.

Initially, the case was being investigated by the Thane (Rural) police. However, the probe was transferred to the Pune (Rural) police on Monday after the body of the driver, Nasir Ahmed, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was found near Malshej Ghat, which falls under their jurisdiction.