‘CAA risk to our safety, not Mumbai Bagh,’ says a 20-year-old paramedical student

Juveriya Khan has been at Mumbai Bagh protest since it began on January 26. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Juveriya Khan has been at Mumbai Bagh protest since it began on January 26. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Her studies on hold for a month, 20-year-old Juveriya Khan has been at Mumbai Bagh protest since it began on January 26.

A paramedical student, Khan attends lectures on Sunday and spends the rest of the week at Nagpada, sometimes protesting and on other occasions, helping volunteers distribute food. “I carefully studied (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s speeches and read about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about NRC. There are differences in their speeches and that has shaken my faith in government,” she said.

Every day, she goes home for four hours. Every night, some or the other local resident lends her a bedsheet to sleep. By 6 am, the crowd of women reduces to around 50. “Most women go home in the morning to prepare their children for school and house work. They are back by evening,” she said. Sometimes they chant slogans or sing till dawn.

Khan said while police issuing notices under Section 149 scared a few, most women continued to come for the sit-in. “Police tried to dissuade them by saying that they are at risk in such protests. But we realised that CAA is the risk to our safety, not being at Mumbai Bagh,” she added.

