CAA-NRC-NPR Modi and Shah’s trishul against people: Brinda Karat

Activists shout slogans against CAA in Mumbai. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Activists shout slogans against CAA in Mumbai. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

CPI(M) LEADER Brinda Karat said Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah was using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as a “trishul” (trident) to attack the people of India.

Addressing the 12th conclave of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at Byculla, Karat accused the Centre of undermining the Constitution and dividing the people in name of caste, creed and religion to serve its “devious larger agenda of (setting up) a theocratic state”.

“The CAA, combined with the proposed NRC, have led to widespread protests. House to house survey for NPR, scheduled to begin from April 2020, is the launching pad for NRC. The CAA, NRC and NPR together constitute Modi and Shah’s ‘trishul’, aimed at the heart of India and its secular and democratic Constitution… This is the first step towards a theocratic state, which is the agenda of RSS,” she added while dismissing the Centre’s claim that the new citizenship law has no nexus with NRC and NPR.

Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that for RSS, all 130 crore Indians are Hindus, Karat said, “My question is ‘who are you to declare them Hindus’… First read the Constitution and understand… Go through its basic structure, which is binding on 130 crore citizens of India.”

Karat urged AIDWA delegates to reflect on the “designs” of BJP and RSS to divide women along communal lines. “The right wing always seeks to create an environment of invincibility around itself but the people of India and specifically the women of India are increasingly voicing their discontent against the policies of the BJP-RSS government and the socially regressive culture they seek to impose on India.”

“The basic principle of a secular country must be separation of religion from politics… Even today, men and women who fought for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, like (activist) Sudha Bharadwaj, are in jail in the name of being urban naxals. The state government should withdraw all (Elgaar Parishad) cases,” she added.

Actor Swara Bhaskar, who was present at the event, said: “Today, we are battling for the basics. We have to say it’s wrong to commit murder. It’s wrong to rape. Lynching is wrong. Today, the battle is not confined to the Parliament. We are fighting against this toxic ideology, which in name of love jihad, cow lynching and religion threaten our fundamental rights.”

