Maharashtra: BJP-ruled Selu Municipal Council passes resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR

The resolution, moved by councillor Rahim Shaikh, was passed by the 28-member House on February 28, with two Shiv Sena councillors abstaining from voting. The resolution, moved by councillor Rahim Shaikh, was passed by the 28-member House on February 28, with two Shiv Sena councillors abstaining from voting.

The BJP-ruled Selu Municipal Council in Parbhani district has passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The resolution, moved by councillor Rahim Shaikh, was passed by the 28-member House on February 28, with two Shiv Sena councillors abstaining from voting.

“The fundamental rights bestowed by the Indian Constitution have been violated by these new law and it is a danger to the principles of secularism. Myriad documents will have to be submitted under this new law to prove ones citizenship.. This has cut the citizenship of a large number of citizens under threat and has created fear amongst residents. For these reasons the Maharashtra government should not allow the implementation of these acts in the state,” stated the resolution passed by the Selu Municipal Council.

Interestingly, 17 councillors, including the chairman Vinod Borade, had joined the BJP in August 2019 in the run up to the state elections. All 17 had been elected to the council in 2017 under the aegis of the Janashakti Vikas Aghadi. In 2019, however, the group joined the BJP in the presence of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Borade is known to be close to BJP MLA from Jintur-Selu Meghana Bordikar.

“These new moves are discriminatory and are targeted to hurt the minorities and vulnerable sections of the society. Most of my fellow colleagues in the Council agreed to the fact that it was discriminatory and that is the reason they have supported the motion despite of being associated with the BJP,” Councillor Rahim Shaikh said.

Borade was unavailable for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd