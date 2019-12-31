CAA-NRC-NPR are a package deal: Yogendra Yadav at TISS

Yadav was part of a panel discussion organized by the students union on CAA-NRC-NPR “The confusion, the struggle and the voices”. (Express Photo) Yadav was part of a panel discussion organized by the students union on CAA-NRC-NPR “The confusion, the struggle and the voices”. (Express Photo)

Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav on Monday evening addressed over 50 non-TISS students near the Institute’s gate over the CAA-NRC-NPR issue after outside students were denied entry into the campus for Yadav’s event. Yadav was part of a panel discussion organized by the students union on CAA-NRC-NPR “The confusion, the struggle and the voices”.

The students union had initially sought permission for TISS students only, but later approached the dean (student affairs) Asha Bano after receiving requests from outside students, said student union president Bhatta Ram. “The dean had verbally agreed, but when we sent the email, the registrar denied the permission,” he added.

Research Scholar Bitopi Dutta and chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance Pradyot Deb Barman were other speakers at the event.

Speaking to students, Yadav said, “CAA-NRC-NPR are a package deal, and they are not a package deal by accident. They were designed as a package deal.. This is as if it’s a board on India’s border saying ‘No Muslims please thank you we are India’. If you are concerned about minorities, why not look at China which has persecuted Muslim minority.”

He added, “We all know what BJP’s views on minorities are. Why aren’t you inviting all neighbouring countries including Rohingyas of Myanmar, Ahmediyas, Hazaras of Afghanistan are not included? The BJP wants to settle all questions of the past but the youth of the country is saying don’t settle my past, settle my present and future… Instead of NPR, we need a national register of the unemployed.”

