CA ‘suicide’: Igatpuri police team in Mumbai next week to record statements of Bhandup cops

The Igatpuri police, investigating the alleged suicide of Mumbai-based chartered accountant Chirag Varaiya – found hanging at a bungalow in Igatpuri on Monday morning – will come to Mumbai next week to record the statements of Bhandup police officers who had lodged two FIRs related to the deceased last month.

According to the police, a woman colleague had accused Varaiya of rape and a case was lodged by the Bhandup police. Varaiya had also filed a complaint of fraud against the woman, leading to the registration of an FIR against her.

An officer from Igatpuri police said, “We will come to Mumbai to record the statement of Bhandup police officers next week to get more details about the two cases.” The police said they will wait for a few more days before recording the statements of Varaiya’s family members to give them time to grieve.

The police had said that they found a suicide note written in English in which Varaiya had apologised to his family and asked his wife to take care of their children. “Apart from apologising to his family and friends, he has mentioned in the suicide note that the rape case against him was false. He also requested the Bhandup police to not harass his family members in his absence,” an officer said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Igatpuri police station after Variaya’s body was found. “If the family makes an allegation against anyone, we may have to register an FIR,” the officer said. The statements of the Bhandup Police and that of Varaiya’s family members will dictate the future course of investigation, the officer added.

Last Friday, Varaiya had told his employer that he wanted to relax over the weekend and requested a company car and driver, which were provided. He went to Vivaant bungalows (a chain of luxury bungalows) in Igatpuri alone.

On Saturday, he told the driver that they would leave for the city on Monday and asked him not to disturb him till then. When the driver went to his room to pick him up on Monday morning, there was no response. The driver then called Varaiya on his cellphone but found it switched off.

The police said the driver informed the resort owners who contacted the Igatpuri police.

A police team reached the spot, broke open the door and found Varaiya hanging from the ceiling fan.