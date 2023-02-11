CA suicide case: Igatpuri police visit Mumbai to record statements of city cops, kin of deceased

A team of officials of the Igatpuri Police on Friday reached Mumbai to record the statements of the family members of the 45-year-old city-based chartered accountant (CA) Chirag Varaiya, who had died by suicide at a resort in Igatpuri on January 29.

The police team will also record the statements of officers from the Bhandup police station, where an FIR was registered against Varaiya last month.

No case has been registered in the matter so far, and the Igatpuri Police has taken an accidental death report (ADR) in the incident. “We are in the city (Mumbai), and will go to Mulund to record the statements of the family members of the deceased… We did not bother them any earlier. If they file a complaint, an FIR would be registered in the case,” an officer from the Igatpuri Police said, adding that they will later go to Bhandup and record the statements of officers who had been probing the FIR registered against Varaiya in January.

“A rape case was registered against Varaiya by one of his former colleagues. Varaiya, meanwhile, had registered a fraud case against her. So, we will record details of the officers concerned to get some more clarity on the issue,” the officer said, adding that they will also issue summons to the girl who had registered an FIR against Varaiya to appear before the Igatpuri Police to record her statement.

The incident took place on January 29 night, when Varaiya had gone to a resort in Igatpuri ‘to relax’ in his office vehicle along with the driver. Police said that Varaiya was ‘stressed’ after the FIR was registered against her.

On Monday morning, when the driver went to Varaiya to return to the city, the latter did not open the door, and later it came to light that Varaiya had died by suicide by hanging himself in the room.