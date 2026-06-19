CA final exam result out: Dombivli boy in the top 3

Sohan believes that taking up a job is a more secure way of building a career. "Starting practice of CA also requires initial capital," said Sohan, who would go for short bike-rides to destress while studying for final exams.

As the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA final examination result, Dombivali boy Sohan Manjarekar got the national third rank. Out of 23,776 candidates who appeared for the final examination, only 3,345 have cleared it, recording a pass percentage of 14.07 percent.

Sohan, who was expecting to secure rank within top ten said that featuring in top three was a delight. Soham’s journey in the field of commerce started just because his Class 12 score according to him was not good enough to bag a seat in a good college for science stream. He then joined Mulund College of Commerce (MCC) among few popular commerce colleges in Mumbai. “And in the field of commerce, CA is considered a top course so I had to pursue it. Another reason for me to pursue CA course was because it was my father’s dream, which he could not achieve due to financial reasons. Today he is happier than me,” said Sohan, adding that he is happy to see that his father is proud of him.