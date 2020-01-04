Bypolls to two Maha Legislative Council seats on January 24, 31: Poll panel

The byelections are likely to mark the entry of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council. The byelections are likely to mark the entry of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council.

The Election Commission announced Friday by-elections to two vacant seats in state Legislative Council on January 24 and 31. The bypolls were necessitated after sitting members Dhananjay Munde (NCP) and Tanaji Sawant (Shiv Sena) resigned from their posts following the state Assembly elections in October last year.

Thackeray who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister in November last year is not a member of any of the Houses and is mandated to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or Legislative Council by May.

Thackeray is likely to seek an election from the Yavatmal Local Authorities’ constituency, which was earlier represented by Shiv Sena member Tanaji Sawant, who had vacated the seat after being elected to the state Assembly from Bhum Paranda seat.

Election to the Yavatmal Local Authorities’ constituency is slated for January 31, while counting will be held on February 4. EC also announced the schedule for a byelection to the council by members of the state legislative assembly. Model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency, the EC said.

