Bypolls: Palghar records 53.22 per cent polling

Sena's Shriniwas Wanaga during campaigning in Palghar last week.

The revised polling percentage for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls is 53.22 per cent, as released by the Election Commission. This includes places that showed increased voting after the malfunctioning EVMs were replaced.

Palghar Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly segments — Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nallasopara and Vasai. Lowest polling was registered in Nallasopara (34.86 per cent) and highest was in Vikramgad (62.64 per cent). Polling percentage in other segments was: Dahanu (58.98 per cent), Palghar (55.75 per cent), Boisar (58.75 per cent) and Vasai (48.40 per cent).

The candidates for the polls were: Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Baliram Jadhav (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Shriniwas Wanaga (Shiv Sena) and Damodar Shingda (Congress). The lowest per cent in Nallasopara is significant as it the stronghold of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi-led by Hintendra Thakur. Of the six assembly seats, BJP is in power in two assembly seats — Vikramagad it is Vishnu Sawra and Pascal Dhanora in Dahanu.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s candidates Vilas Tare represents Boisar, Kshitij Thakur represents Nalasopara and Vasai is represented by Hitendra Thakur. Shiv Sena’s Amit Ghoda represents Palghar assembly seat.

