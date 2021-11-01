Bypoll for one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council on Nov 29

The by-election for the lone vacant seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place on November 29. The bypoll was necessitated following death of a sitting member, Sharad Ranpise.

Ranpise (71), a senior Congress leader, died in September this year. His six-year-term was till 2024.

The schedule of the polls was announced by the Election Commission. The notification will be issued on November 9. The last date for nominations is November 16. The scrutiny of candidates will be held on November 17 and withdrawal will be on November 22. The polling will take place on November 29. The counting of votes will take place same day after 5 pm.

The 288 members in state legislative assembly constitute the electoral college.



The Election Commission has also directed the chief secretary of Maharashtra to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the guidelines regarding Covid-19 containment measures are compiled with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

The bypoll is poised to be a straight fight between BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Although official candidates are yet to be announced by both parties, Congress will elicit support from its ally NCP and Shiv Sena.