Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Bypoll: Holiday in Andheri East Assembly on November 3

This will be the first by-election after the collapse of the Uddhav-led government.

Mumbai: 'ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' candidate Rutuja Latke with party leader Aaditya Thackeray and others after submitting her nomination form for the upcoming Andheri assembly bypoll, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI/FILE)

In view of the bypoll, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday for the Andheri East Assembly constituency on November 3, said an official.

In an official release, the district election officer on Saturday stated that the holiday will be applicable to central and state government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, banks and others.

The holiday will also apply to voters who work outside the limits of the Assembly constituency, the release stated.

“… To increase the percentage of voting in this by-election, public awareness is being created on a large scale,” said Mumbai suburban District Collector and District Election Officer Nidhi Choudhary while appealing to citizens to vote in large numbers.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 04:03:42 pm
