Byculla zoo to use recycled water for daily operations

Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and Zoo in Byculla can now treat its waste water and reuse it for its operation and maintenance. Byculla Zoo, which is also popularly known as Rani Baug, daily requires 3 to 5 lakh litre of water for watering a huge garden as well as drinking and cleaning purposes.

The BMC has constructed a wastewater treatment facility having the capacity of treating 5 lakh litres of water. On Saturday, Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the Rs 10.5 crore project.

Along with the treatment plant, an underground tank of 7 lakh litre has also been constructed to store treated water so that it can be used later for zoo-related operations and maintenance.

“With this new facility we also have started an irrigation system for the garden,” said an official from the BMC. The contractor, who has constructed the treatment plant will also be responsible for the maintenance of the facility for three years.

Currently, the zoo fulfils its requirements of water from in-house wells. Thackeray also inaugurated new enclosures for monkeys and birds and biome-based gardens that cover huge species of flora and fauna.

The Byculla Zoo is going through Rs 400 crore revamp.

On Saturday, the zoo saw an unprecedented footfall by afternoon as more than 1,200 visitors arrived at the facility with most visitors queuing outside penguin enclosures.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the city's second viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty on Sunday.