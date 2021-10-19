Byculla zoo set to open Nov 1; penguin chicks and aviary new attractions

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla is likely to reopen from November 1.

BMC officials said the Byculla Zoo, popularly known as Rani Baug, has submitted a proposal regarding the zoo’s reopening and it is likely to be opened next month as auditoriums and theatres will also open for the public after October 22.

“We are in talks with senior officials of BMC and state government. The zoo is likely to be reopened by November 1. We are doing all necessary preparation for opening up,” said Sanjay Tripathi, zoo director.

The two penguin babies and the recently completed birds’ aviary are likely to be the main attraction.

The zoo was last opened in February 2021, after 11 months of being shut due to the pandemic, since March 2020. However, after a month, the zoo was shut again as the second wave hit the city.

On a regular day the zoo has 5,000-6,000 visitors and on weekends crowds often go up to 15,000. The zoo can cater to nearly 4,000-5,000 visitors at any given time while following the Covid-19 precautionary measures, said authorities.

Other than the two penguin chicks – born on May 1 and August 19 this year, the visitors for the first time will also get a glimpse of the two Royal Bengal tigers named Shakti and Karishma, who were brought from Siddharth Garden and Zoo in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city in February last year.

The newly built bird aviary which has a walk-through within will also be opened to the public. A person wanting to visit the zoo has to shell out Rs 50 currently per visit while children are charged Rs 25. Zoo officials said Covid-appropriate precautions like staggered entry will be taken. The penguin chick born to the pair Donald and Daisy has been named Oreo.