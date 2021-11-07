Byculla zoo sees 23,000 visitors on first weekend after reopening

The first weekend after it reopened, Byculla zoo recorded a footfall of over 23,000 visitors. The total revenue collected in the two days was Rs 9.27 lakh.

On Sunday alone, 13,092 visitors came to the zoo, which opened its doors on November 1 after being shut for eight months following the second wave of Covid-19. The number of visitors was comparable to pre-Covid times, when on weekends crowds went up to 15,000.

On the first day, 1,621 people visited the zoo and the revenue collected was Rs 68,725. The usual number of visitors on weekdays in pre-Covid times was 5,000-6,000 persons.

After being shut for almost a year, Byculla zoo had opened for the public in February this year and received 11,000 visitors over its first weekend.

Recently, it started a dedicated social media page on Twitter under the name @TheMumbaiZoo and released two Youtube videos titled ‘Virtually Wild’ on the history and penguins of the zoo.