Byculla zoo revamp: BMC to set up sewage treatment plant to meet water needs

Anticipating the need for increased water in Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and Pranisangrahlay, popularly known as Byculla zoo, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to construct an underground sewage treatment plant (STP) from which recycled water can be used for non-potable purposes.

Byculla zoo is currently undergoing a Rs 400-crore revamp as part of which new animal enclosures and facilities for visitors will be constructed.

As part of the revamp, the BMC has also planned special enclosures for exotic animals on seven acres of the Mafatlal Mill compound, which was handed over to the civic body. On this land, enclosures will be constructed for 15 animals including black jaguars, mandrill monkeys and cheetahs.

Officials from the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) department, which will execute the sewage treatment project, said that once the revamp is completed, the zoo will require a large quantity of water and will also generate waste water which will have to be treated properly.

“Considering the zoo’s future need for water, we will construct a membrane bio-reactor based underground STP. It will have the capacity to treat 500 kilolitres daily, and the treated water will be reused for non-potable uses such as the washing of animal enclosures and gardening. The plant will help the zoo tackle its water requirements on its own…” an official from the MSDP department told The Indian Express.

The BMC will spend Rs 10.59 crore on the sewage treatment plant, the construction for which will be completed by next year. The appointed contractor will maintain the plant for the next three years.

The zoo revamp had started in 2015 and within a year, the civic body had brought six Humboldt penguins from South Korea. However, the project landed in controversy after one of the penguins died due to health complications.