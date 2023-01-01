scorecardresearch
Byculla Zoo sees record footfall of 32,820 visitors on January 1

Out of the total sold, tickets worth Rs 4.18 lakh were purchased by visitors online and Rs 9.60 lakh were purchased offline.

Out of the total tickets that were sold, tickets worth Rs 4.18 lakh were purchased by visitors online and Rs 9.60 lakhs were purchased offline. (File image)
On the first day of the year, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Bhosale Udhyan, also called Byculla Zoo, on Sunday recorded a footfall of over 32,820 visitors, making it the highest ever to date. The total revenue collected was Rs 13.78 lakh.



Before this, the highest footfall recorded in a single day was on November 6, 2021, when 31,841 people visited the zoo, collecting a revenue of Rs 11.12 lakh.

Issuing a statement, the zoo administration said that hundreds of visitors were sent back to avoid overcrowding.

More from Mumbai

In November, the Bombay Municipal Corporation started online booking of tickets to ensure there is smooth entry and exit in the Zoo during the holiday season.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 20:34 IST
