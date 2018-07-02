Byculla: Parking lot owner killed after fight with biker

The owner of a parking lot was stabbed to death in Byculla on Sunday evening over a fight with a biker. The incident took place between 5.30 and 6 pm in Ghodapdeo, the police said.

The deceased, Bhavesh Koli, stayed in Ghodapdeo and operated a pay-and-park lot in the same locality. The police said that as he was walking down a road, a biker grazed past him, making minimal contact. However, Koli yelled at and abused the biker, the police said. Within a few minutes, after Koli had gone to the parking lot, the biker, accompanied by two other men, went to confront him.

Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, said that the men attacked Koli and stabbed him in the stomach and fled the area. Koli was taken to a hospital nearby but was declared dead.

“We have registered a case of murder and are looking for three men living in the same area,” he said.

