Byculla jail rioting: Pre-arrest bail plea not maintainable as Indrani already in prison, says court

In its detailed order disallowing anticipatory bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea in a case registered against her on charges of rioting at Byculla jail, a sessions court has said that since she is already in jail, a pre-arrest bail plea is not maintainable.

Along with Mukerjea, who is in jail since 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, another accused, Divya Pahuja, also filed a pre-arrest bail plea. Pahuja has been in jail since 2016 for her alleged involvement in a fake encounter of a Haryana-based gangster.

The court in its order passed on Tuesday said that without going into the merits of the case, the admitted situation is that both the women are in jail in other cases. The court relied on precedents laid down in a previous Rajasthan High Court order, which said that an anticipatory bail application is not maintainable if an accused is already in jail in another case.

The Mumbai police crime branch had named over 30 women inmates at Byculla jail in a rioting case after they demanded an inquiry into the death of inmate Manjula Shetye in 2017. Earlier this year, a chargesheet was filed in the case following which Mukerjea and Pahuja approached the court seeking pre-arrest bail.