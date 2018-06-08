Byculla jail: Another inmate alleges assault by prison official

Nearly a year after a convict lodged in Byculla women’s jail was allegedly assaulted leading to her death, another accused has raised allegations of torture. Divya Pahuja, an undertrial lodged in the women’s jail, filed an application before the court, alleging that a prison official was subjecting inmates to assault. The court has directed the jail authorities to file a reply.

Pahuja, who has been in custody since July 2016, in connection with a case involving the alleged fake encounter of Haryana-based gangster Sandeep Gadoli, said a police sub-inspector, in-charge of the circle in jail, was “habitually hitting and beating” inmates. She also submitted that the staffer was not providing medical facility or proper food. She said a similar incident of assault had happened before naming Manjula Shetye, who was allegedly assaulted in the jail. The court will hear the plea after a reply is filed by the jail.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App