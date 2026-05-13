Crime Branch cracks Byculla firing case in 12 hours, two held

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The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday said they cracked the Byculla firing case within 12 hours of the incident, arresting two men from the Mahim Dargah area for allegedly shooting at Sameer Asif Khan, son of Mohammed Asif Khan alias “Asif Dadhi”, who was earlier linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel.
The arrested accused were identified as Sadiq Khan, 30, a security guard residing in the Byculla area and originally from Madhya Pradesh, and Zeeshan Anwar Shaikh, 33, also a resident of Byculla. Police said Shaikh claimed to be a journalist, though his background and profession are being verified.
According to police, the firing took place around 6.05 pm on Tuesday near Dockyard Road railway station when Sameer Khan had gone to meet a hotelier friend at his office in the area. Investigators said the two accused allegedly followed Khan on a motorcycle from near Sir JJ Hospital, where he lives, before opening fire at him.
A police officer said Khan had left his residence around 5.45 pm on his motorcycle and noticed two men trailing him while heading towards Dockyard Road. As soon as he stopped near his friend’s office, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a single round at him.
“The bullet struck Khan in the right thigh. Locals immediately rushed him to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment. He is currently stable and out of danger,” the officer said.
Police said the accused fled the spot after the firing. Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the locality, including cameras installed near the Sayeban office building where Khan had gone to meet his friend. Based on the footage, the suspects were identified and later apprehended by a team led by Police Inspector Sharad Darade.
Sources in the police said investigators suspect the firing may have stemmed from a financial dispute involving Sameer Khan and a local individual. The Byculla police initially registered a case of attempt to murder before transferring the investigation to Crime Branch Unit 3 for further probe.
Both the accused were produced in the court and remanded in police custody till May 19.
During interrogation both the suspects alleged that a Saif Shaikh had given them the contract for the firing and it appears to be borne out of a financial dispute. Saif Shaikh is still wanted and police have launched a manhunt for him.
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