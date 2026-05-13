Crime Branch cracks Byculla firing case in 12 hours, two held

Police and forensic officials inspect the site of an alleged firing incident in which a man sustained bullet injuries, at Dockyard Road, Byculla. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday said they cracked the Byculla firing case within 12 hours of the incident, arresting two men from the Mahim Dargah area for allegedly shooting at Sameer Asif Khan, son of Mohammed Asif Khan alias “Asif Dadhi”, who was earlier linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel.

The arrested accused were identified as Sadiq Khan, 30, a security guard residing in the Byculla area and originally from Madhya Pradesh, and Zeeshan Anwar Shaikh, 33, also a resident of Byculla. Police said Shaikh claimed to be a journalist, though his background and profession are being verified.

According to police, the firing took place around 6.05 pm on Tuesday near Dockyard Road railway station when Sameer Khan had gone to meet a hotelier friend at his office in the area. Investigators said the two accused allegedly followed Khan on a motorcycle from near Sir JJ Hospital, where he lives, before opening fire at him.