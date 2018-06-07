Byculla: 3-year-old boy run over by car, dies

A three-year-old boy died after he was allegedly knocked down by a car at Meghraj Shetty Marg in Byculla. The car driver was arrested and released on bail on Wednesday. According to police, the accident took place on Tuesday when Armaan Shaikh, a senior kindergarten student and a resident of Byculla, was on his way home and was run over by the reversing vehicle.

“Around 2.30 pm on Monday, Shaikh was returning home with his elder brother, Salman (10). The two brothers were playing on the road while returning home,” said an officer from Agripada police station.

Accused Sarfaraz Riyaz Mirza while reversing his vehicle, a Mahindra Quanto, did not see the boy and had allegedly ran him over.

An officer said, “We were informed by the local residents about the incident, following which a team was dispatched to the spot and the boy was rushed to Nair hospital. His father was also informed. Shaikh was declared dead before admission by the hospital authorities. The doctors said Armaan died due to severe head injury,” said an investigating officer.

The accused, who was about to flee from the spot, was caught by the local residents and handed over to the police. An officer said Mirza was a resident of Nallasopara and had been employed as a driver with a businessman. A case was registered by Armaan’s father Rizwan, who worked as a labourer. Rizwan stays with his wife in Byculla along with his three sons, said police.

The police booked the accused under sections of rash and negligent driving. He was produced in court on Tuesday and had been granted bail, said the police.

Senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane from Agripada police station confirmed the incident and said, “Mirza was arrested immediately after the incident but was later released on bail by the court. Investigation is on.”

